49ers Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

Week 9’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup features two of the worst teams in the NFL, the Oakland Raiders (1-6) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-7).

The 49ers host the Raiders in what should’ve been a marquee game, but injuries to key players on both teams, in addition to lackluster performances, have resulted in this showdown being the dud of the week.

Still, there’s a possibility for a high-scoring game, and that’s always exciting.

Here’s how and when to watch Raiders vs. 49ers:

When: Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV