AAF QB Draft Live Stream: Watch ‘Protect Or Pick’ Process Online

A new football endeavor will take a pretty big step forward Tuesday night.

The Alliance of American Football will hold its “Protect or Pick” quarterback draft in Las Vegas. After a two-day skills competition, a slew of ex-NFL quarterbacks (many of whom were just backups or practice squad players) were assigned to teams based on geographic location. During the draft process, each team determines if they want to keep the quarterback assigned to them, or pass and draft a signal-caller later with the other teams the passed.

Zach Mettenberger, Christian Hackenberg and Josh Johnson are among the quarterbacks.

Here’s how to watch the AAF quarterback draft:

Start Time: Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images