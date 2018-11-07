College Football Odds: Boston College Big Home Underdogs Vs. Clemson

The Boston College Eagles will face their toughest test of the season Saturday when they host the undefeated Clemson Tigers as 20-point underdogs on the Week 11 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Boston College extended its current straight-up win streak to three games with last weekend’s 31-21 win over Virginia Tech as 2-point road chalk to improve to 7-2 SU on the season ahead of Saturday night’s Tigers vs. Eagles betting matchup at Alumni Stadium.
The win over the Hokies also vaulted Boston College seven spots to No. 17 on the AP Top 25. However, the Eagles will have their hands full against Clemson, which improved to a perfect 9-0 last weekend with a crushing 77-16 rout of Louisville as 39-point home chalk.
The Tigers have hit their stride after failing to cover in four of their first five outings. Clemson has posted easy wins against the spread in its past four games while outscoring opponents by an incredible 240-36 overall margin but continues to lag behind top-ranked Alabama at No. 2 in the rankings.
The ACC Week 11 schedule opens Thursday night when No. 22 North Carolina State hosts Wake Forest as a 17-point betting favorite. No. 13 Syracuse takes on the freefalling Cardinals as 21-point home chalk Friday night, while Saturday’s schedule kicks off with Duke hosting North Carolina as 10.5-point chalk in their annual battle for the Victory Bell.
The Wolfpack halted a two-game SU slide with last weekend’s 47-28 win over Florida State, while also putting the brakes on an 0-3 ATS run by covering as 9.5-point favorites. The Demon Deacons tallied a convincing 56-35 win over Louisville in their last road outing, claiming outright victory as 3-point underdogs and improving to 2-1 SU on the road.
The Orange have averaged 44 points per game during a 3-0 SU run, and sit second only to Clemson among ACC squads with 43.3 points per game this season. This has fueled a 3-1 run for the OVER in totals betting, but Syracuse remains an uneven bet at home, going 2-2 ATS in their past four according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
The Blue Devils emerged victorious in four of their past six clashes with UNC, and hope to extend that streak against a Tar Heels squad that is winless SU in five straight overall, and in six straight on the road.
In other ACC Week 11 betting action, the Seminoles visit No. 3 Notre Dame as 17.5-point underdogs and the Hokies visit Pittsburgh as 3-point underdogs, while Georgia Tech welcomes Miami as a 3.5-point favorite.
Thumbnail photo via Lee Luther Jr./USA TODAY Sports Images
