Adam Schefter Believes Rob Gronkowski ‘Just Doesn’t Look The Same’

Rob Gronkowski has missed three games this season while battling ankle and back injuries. Even when he’s been on the field, the New England Patriots tight end hasn’t produced at his usual All-Pro level.

Simply put, Gronk hasn’t been Gronk.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined the crowd Friday in critiquing Gronkowski’s performance to date, saying the five-time Pro Bowl selection “just doesn’t look the same” in his ninth NFL season.

“I think everyone who has watched would agree that he just doesn’t look the same,” Schefter said on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan,” per WEEI.com. “He’s lacked explosiveness. He looks like he’s lumbering out there. He’s always looked like he’s lumbering, but he looks like he’s lumbering and just piling over people. You don’t see that as much this year.”

The Patriots are on a bye this week after getting blown out by the Tennessee Titans 34-10 in Week 10. Gronkowski, who has missed the last two games, is expected to return when New England resumes its 2018 season with a road matchup against the New York Jets in Week 12.

Having Gronkowski back in the mix should help on several levels, provided he’s healthy and his usual self. That’s a rather large assumption, though, especially given how this season has played out so far.

“I think they are hoping that this time off will help invigorate him and that he will bounce back from the bye week and be ready for the stretch run and be like the Gronk of old,” Schefter said, per WEEI.com. “We keep waiting to see it. We all keep thinking at some point in time we’re going to get good Gronk and he’s going to make a difference for this team. If it happens, this offense that we’re talking about that has been susceptible to blitzes and not as protective and struggled in Tennessee — if he’s out there, things take another different turn like they did when (the Patriots) traded for Josh Gordon, (and) as they did when Julian Edelman came back.”

Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro, has 29 catches for 448 yards with one touchdown in seven games this season. The 29-year-old’s performance down the stretch for the Patriots, who entered their bye with a 7-3 record, could go a long way toward determining his long-term future.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images