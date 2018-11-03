Alabama Vs. LSU Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Buckle up, folks. College football doesn’t get much better than this.
No. 1 Alabama will pay a visit to Death Valley on Saturday for a primetime matchup with No. 3 LSU.
The undefeated Crimson Tide have steamrolled the competition this season, averaging 54.1 points per game with an average margin of victory of 38.2. The Tigers have been impressive in their own right, including a 20-point victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.
This contest, of course, will have major College Football Playoff implications. For Alabama, a victory would earn the reigning national champions an SEC West title.
Here’s how to watch Alabama vs. LSU online:
When: Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: CBS
