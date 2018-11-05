Alex Cora Gleefully Reacts To Taking Selfie With Tom Brady At Gillette Stadium

It’s been quite a weekend for Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox manager traveled to Puerto Rico with the Commissioner’s Trophy to continue his team’s World Series championship celebrations and capped off his Sunday night with a trip to Gillette Stadium with a few members of his squad.

The Red Sox were greeted by loud-cheering fans at Gillette before the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But Cora’s favorite moment came after they rode through the stadium on the duck boat.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox caught up with the skipper after he and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady snapped a selfie together — a moment Cora said tops everything. To hear his entire reaction, as well as his thoughts on the Puerto Rico trip, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.