Alex Cora Reflects On Historic First Season, Manager Of The Year Nomination

Alex Cora really couldn’t have asked for a better first year with the Red Sox.

The manager had a historic first season in Boston. He helped lead the team to a franchise-best 108 wins and went 11-3 in the playoffs en route to a World Series title.

Cora had a chance to add to his impressive season Tuesday night when he was nominated as a finalist for the American League Manager of the Year, but was beat out by Oakland Athletic’s skipper Bob Melvin, whose team had the third-lowest payroll on Opening Day and came away with a 97-win campaign a year after finishing 75-87.

After the results were announced, Cora reflected on his nomination as well as his journey to become a Major League Baseball manager on MLB Network.

