Alex Cora Wants Some Advice From Bill Belichick On Winning Back-To-Back Titles

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans on leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit to become the first manager to lead his team to consecutive titles since the New York Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1990s, and he’s eager to get some guidance from someone who’s no stranger to back-to-back championships.

Cora and the Red Sox were riding high Sunday night, as they celebrated the one-week anniversary of winning the World Series at Gillette Stadium where the New England Patriots knocked off the Green Bay Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The manager’s selfie with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got all the headlines, but as NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed in his “Football Morning In America” column, Cora also gushed about New England coach Bill Belichick.

“The way you see him in silence. He’s thinking,” Cora told King. “He’s calm, very calm. That’s what people say about me. Don’t show emotion, don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Biggest moments of the game, be the same.”

Cora, to borrow a line from Belichick, said in a press conference last week that he’s pretty much already on to 2019. He also hopes he’s able to learn even more from Belichick before the title defense begins.

“I told (Belichick), ‘We have to catch up because you know a lot about this back to back stuff. You have to fill me in how we keep the team focused and how can we do this,'” Cora relayed to King.

It’s probably safe to assume Belichick would be more than happy to oblige.

“To see Alex and the great players is certainly inspirational for me,” Belichick said in the opening statement of his postgame press conference following his team’s 31-17 win. “To talk with them before the game and to have them out there for the start of the game. Again, what a tremendous year they’ve had and set the bar so high for all of the rest of us, but that’s a good thing. That’s where we want it. It was good to have them.”

