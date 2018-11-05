Alex Cora, World Champion Red Sox Fire Up Gillette Stadium Before Patriots-Packers

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a week since the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series and the party hasn’t stopped yet.

After the World Series parade rolled through Boston on Wednesday, the Red Sox were honored during the Boston Celtics’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday at TD Garden. Then, Alex Cora and a contingent of players took the Commissioner’s Trophy to Puerto Rico to celebrate in the manager’s home country.

The celebration tour made another stop Sunday night, as Cora and a number of Red Sox were rolled out in a duck boat at Gillette Stadium prior to the New England Patriots’ battle with the Green Bay Packers.

First, Brock Holt, J.D. Martinez, Steve Pearce and Ryan Brasier sent Patriots Nation a message.

“Dirty Water” then hit the speakers and out came the duck boat. After each member walked to midfield, Cora and his players took off their Red Sox jerseys to reveal Patriots jerseys, prompting Gillette Stadium to go nuts.

Tom Brady also made a point before taking the field to give kudos to the 2018 World Series champs.

Party on, Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images