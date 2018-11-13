Anson Carter, Grant Fuhr Gush Over Willie O’Ree Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Induction

Willie O’Ree finally received the highest honor in the sport of hockey.

The retired Boston Bruins winger, who broke hockey’s color barrier in 1958, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday. Since the end of his playing days, O’Ree has been one of the great ambassadors of the game and is known fondly both in Boston and throughout the hockey community.

Before O’Ree’s induction, NESN’s Adam Pellerin caught up with Anson Carter and Grant Fuhr to discuss O’Ree’s impact on the sport and the league.

