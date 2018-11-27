Anthony Davis To Lakers? Trade Reportedly ‘In The Works For Years’

Another day, another Anthony Davis rumor.

Over the weekend, NBA reporter Chris Sheridan reported (well, re-reported) the New Orleans Pelicans star is open to being traded to the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. And Sheridan was back Monday afternoon with yet another juicy Davis rumor.

A Davis-to-Lakers trade reportedly has been “in the works” for quite a while. Sheridan, though, made sure to mention the asset-rich Celtics shouldn’t be overlooked in the Davis conversation.

Check out this tweet from the Get More Sports writer:

I am told that @AntDavis23 to the @Lakers has been in the works for years. That does not mean it is a certainty, because @Celtics can give up much, much more … and it all depends on whether the @PelicansNBA are able to beef up their roster between now and February. https://t.co/nvhGKp52CS — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 26, 2018

Sheridan repeatedly has claimed that New Orleans could move Davis this season if it’s not in contention by the Feb. 8 trade deadline. The Pelicans currently are 10-11 (12th in Western Conference) through 21 games.

Sheridan also has maintained that Boston could assemble the best possible package for Davis, if Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge decides to go all-in on 25-year-old forward. The Celtics, however, likely don’t want the Pelicans to consider trading the Kentucky product this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images