Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio Congressman-Elect, Had Brief Stint With Patriots

The United States midterm elections had at least one NFL-related storyline fans in New England might find interesting.

Ex-NFL wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez will represent Ohio’s 16th district in the next U.S. Congress after winning the race to fill the open seat Tuesday night. Gonzalez, a Republican, defeated Susan Moran Palmer for the right to fill the seat Jim Renacci vacated in order to pursue a place in the U.S. Senate (his bid ultimately was unsuccessful).

Gonzalez, 34, had a brief stint on the New England Patriots roster. He signed with the Patriots in March 2012, but the team released him three-plus months later. He retired from the NFL shortly thereafter.

Prior to his pit-stop in New England, Gonzalez played four seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him out of Ohio State in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Gonzalez wasn’t the only ex-NFL player to win a seat in Congress on Tuesday night. Democrat Colin Allred, who played linebacker for the Tennessee Titans between 2006 and 2010, won the race to represent Texas’s 32nd congressional district over incumbent Pete Sessions.

