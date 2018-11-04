AP College Football Poll: Boston College Gets Highest Rank Since 2007

Boston College football is back on the map.
The Eagles, fresh off their 31-21 road win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, jumped six pots to No. 17 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. It’s the highest Boston College has been ranked since 2007 when Matt Ryan was under center.
The 7-2 Eagles currently are in second place in the ACC standings. Undefeated Clemson is in first.
Here’s the AP top 10 for Week 11:
And here’s a video recap of this week’s poll:
BC now looks forward to next Saturday when it will host No. 2 Clemson at 8 p.m. ET.
The Eagles then will travel to Florida State in Week 12 before hosting No. 13 Syracuse to close out the regular season.
