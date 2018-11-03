Arsenal Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

If you like goals, this soccer game is for you.

Arsenal will host Liverpool on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in a Premier League Round 11 game. The teams currently sit fourth and 10th, respectively, as the budding race for the championship of England’s top-flight begins to take shape.

The last five Premier League games between Arsenal and Liverpool have produced 27 total goals, an average of 5.4 per game. Liverpool has scored at least three goals in each of their last five league games against the Guners.

Liverpool likely will be without midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, who both are recovering from injury, for the highly anticipated contest. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac and Sokratis Papastathopoulos likely will miss the game due to injuries of varying severity.

Here’s when and how to watch Arsenal versus Liverpool.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra