Azteca Stadium’s ‘Soupy’ Surface Worries NFL, As Chiefs Vs. Rams Nears

NFL officials are concerned about the condition of the playing surface at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City ahead of next Monday’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 11 game, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King. Recent heavy rains, soccer games and concerts have made a mess of the field, and the NFL reportedly has dispatched groundskeeping experts to Mexico’s capital city to determine how best to improve the surface in the coming days.

“We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL quality surface for our game,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora told The Associated Press on Sunday.

At 9-1, The Rams and Chiefs both share the NFL’s best record after 10 weeks of play, and their “Monday Night Football” matchup will capture the attention of football fans worldwide. Yet, Azteca Stadium’s hybrid grass-and-synthetic surface might not be able to recover from its recent beatings in time to stage an optimal game.

