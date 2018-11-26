Baker Mayfield Slams ‘Fake’ Hue Jackson In Response To ‘First Take’ Criticism

Baker Mayfield and Hue Jackson clearly didn’t get along.
The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback took some heat Monday for his comments about Jackson following Cleveland’s win over the Cincinnati Browns, who now employ Jackson as a special assistant, on Sunday. Mayfield avoided a hug from his former coach after the game and told reporters he took issue with his former coach taking a job in the AFC North so soon after being fired.
ESPN’s Damien Woody called out Mayfield for his comments Monday on “First Take” noting the quarterback transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma while in college and both are in the Big 12 conference.
Mayfield responded with some heat in the Instagram comments on the “First Take” video.
“I didn’t lose 30+ games be fake and then do that,” Mayfield commented, per Bleacher Report. “…I wasn’t gonna have a scholarship. Good try though buddy.”
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
