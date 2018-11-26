Baker Mayfield Slams ‘Fake’ Hue Jackson In Response To ‘First Take’ Criticism

Baker Mayfield and Hue Jackson clearly didn’t get along.

The Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback took some heat Monday for his comments about Jackson following Cleveland’s win over the Cincinnati Browns, who now employ Jackson as a special assistant, on Sunday. Mayfield avoided a hug from his former coach after the game and told reporters he took issue with his former coach taking a job in the AFC North so soon after being fired.

ESPN’s Damien Woody called out Mayfield for his comments Monday on “First Take” noting the quarterback transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma while in college and both are in the Big 12 conference.

Mayfield responded with some heat in the Instagram comments on the “First Take” video.

“I didn’t lose 30+ games be fake and then do that,” Mayfield commented, per Bleacher Report. “…I wasn’t gonna have a scholarship. Good try though buddy.”

Mayfield has a point.

Jackson was a disaster of a head coach on every level. He was fired after posting a 3-36-1 record in two-plus seasons and then went on a number of sports debate shows claiming it wasn’t all his fault the Browns were a trainwreck on his watch.

Mayfield was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in order to try and change the losing culture of an organization that has been getting punked for the better part of two decades. In defending the Browns against their former coach, Mayfield simply is doing what he was brought in to do — lead.

The young signal-caller also has been markedly better since Jackson’s fingerprints were taken off the offensive gameplan. In the three games since Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator, Mayfield has thrown nine touchdowns and just one interception while averaging 257 yards per game and completing 76 percent of his passes.

It’s safe to say Baker is glad he no longer has a Hue problem.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images