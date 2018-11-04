Bart Scott Eviscerates Todd Bowles After Jets’ 13-6 Loss Vs. Dolphins

Things aren’t going well for the New York Jets and Bart Scott has had just about enough of Todd Bowles’ excuses.

The Jets fell to 3-6 Sunday after rookie quarterback Sam Darnold tossed four interceptions in a 13-6 loss against the Miami Dolphins. New York held Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler to 139 yards passing, but the Jets were unable to find the end zone despite outgaining Miami 282-168 on the day.

Scott, who played for the Jets for four seasons, absolutely destroyed Bowles during SportsNet New York’s postgame show after Bowles’ postgame comments weren’t what he wanted to hear.

.@BartScott57 going OFF on Todd Bowles pic.twitter.com/0EcMm48gb8 — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) November 4, 2018

“What are you talking about!” Scott said. “Four sacks, holding Osweiler to 15-of-24 for 139 yards. What the hell are you talking about!? That’s the type of statement that pisses me off in the locker room as a defensive player and we gotta have a conversation. Because you start pointing fingers at us that we aren’t doing good enough – you didn’t do good enough. You didn’t prepare us good enough. You didn’t represent us good enough. You didn’t make adjustments. We had questions and you didn’t give us any answers. How about that one!”

At 3-6, the Jets likely are doomed to miss the playoffs yet again, and now they must seriously evaluate their rookie quarterback. After a solid showing in a Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, Darnold has thrown for 1,736 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing just 53.3 percent of his passes over the past eight weeks.

Is Darnold’s subpar play more indicative of the talent around him or is he not the Jets’ long-term answer at quarterback? Would a change at head coach help the USC product grow into the quarterback New York thought he would be when they drafted him at No. 3 overall?

One thing is certain, the Jets have a lot of questions to answer in the final eight weeks of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images