Bears Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

The Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field for the first of three NFL games on Thanksgiving Thursday.
This is an NFC North matchup between a Bears (7-3) team looking to earn a trip to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and a Lions (4-6) team looking to scrap their way back to .500.
Detroit famously has played on Thanksgiving every year since 1934 and has an all-time record of 37-39-2 on Turkey Day. Chicago doesn’t play every year on Thanksgiving, but does boast a 17-15-2 record heading into the contest.
Here’s how and when to watch Bears vs. Lions:
When: Thursday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
