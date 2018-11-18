Bengals Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

Sunday’s tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will do a number on the AFC North picture.

Both teams currently trail the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers, but are not out of the hunt just yet. The two sides will square off at M&T Bank Stadium in a battle that, if the 4-5 Ravens lose, likely will result in Baltimore focusing exclusively on the Wild Card if they want to play this postseason.

Here’s how and when to watch Bengals vs. Ravens:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images