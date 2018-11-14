Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avalanche Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will look to keep rolling as they kick off a four-game road trip Wednesday night.

After thoroughly beating the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights at home this past weekend, the B’s first will square off against the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center.

No changes from Sunday’s game against Vegas are expected in the Bruins lineup. The forward grouping will remain the same, with Joakim Nordstrom on the second line left wing, and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson centering the third line and David Backes in over Noel Acciari on the fourth line right wing.

Although getting healthier by the day, Boston’s blue line still is banged up, meaning Matt Grzelcyk will play on the right side of the first pairing with Zdeno Chara, and Jeremy Lauzon will skate beside Steven Kampfer on the third duo.

Jaroslav Halak will start in goal for the Bruins, while Semyon Varlamov gets the nod in net for Colorado.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Wednesday night’s Bruins-Avalanche game.

BOSTON BRUINS (10-5-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — Anders Bjork

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes

Zdeno Chara — Matt Grzelcyk

Torey Krug — John Moore

Jeremy Lauzon — Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-6-3)

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Tyson Jost — Alexander Kerfoot — Colin Wilson

Sheldon Dries — Carl Soderberg — Matt Calvert

Matt Nieto — Vladislav Kamenev — Gabriel Bourque

Samuel Girard — Erik Johnson

Ian Cole — Tyson Barrie

Nikita Zadorov — Mark Barberio

Semyon Varlamov

