Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins have a chance to extend the lead over their NHL rival Saturday night.
The Bruins have a slim one-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division and can put a little distance between them with a victory at Bell Centre.
This is the second meeting between the historic rivals this season, with Montreal claiming the first game 3-0 on Oct. 27 at TD Garden. Not only does Boston look to even the season series at one game apiece, it hopes to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 10-11 after a 2-1 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
The lines look similar to that against the Pens, except Tuukka Rask will get the start between the pipes for the B’s.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Canadiens:
BOSTON BRUINS (12-6-4)
Brad Marchand — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom — Colby Cave — Noel Acciari
Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Torey Krug — Connor Clifton
Jeremy Lauzon — John Moore
Tuukka Rask
MONTREAL CANADIENS (11-7-5)
Tomas Tatar — Phillip Danault — Brendan Gallagher
Jonathan Drouin — Max Domi — Andrew Shaw
Charles Hudon — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Artturi Lehkonen
Nicolas Deslauriers — Michael Chaput — Kenny Agostino
Jordie Benn — Jeff Petry
David Schlemko — Brett Kulak
Karl Alzner — Victor Mete
Carey Price
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
