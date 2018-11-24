Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins have a chance to extend the lead over their NHL rival Saturday night.

The Bruins have a slim one-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division and can put a little distance between them with a victory at Bell Centre.

This is the second meeting between the historic rivals this season, with Montreal claiming the first game 3-0 on Oct. 27 at TD Garden. Not only does Boston look to even the season series at one game apiece, it hopes to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 10-11 after a 2-1 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The lines look similar to that against the Pens, except Tuukka Rask will get the start between the pipes for the B’s.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Canadiens:

BOSTON BRUINS (12-6-4)

Brad Marchand — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom — Colby Cave — Noel Acciari

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes



Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Torey Krug — Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon — John Moore

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (11-7-5)

Tomas Tatar — Phillip Danault — Brendan Gallagher

Jonathan Drouin — Max Domi — Andrew Shaw

Charles Hudon — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Artturi Lehkonen

Nicolas Deslauriers — Michael Chaput — Kenny Agostino

Jordie Benn — Jeff Petry

David Schlemko — Brett Kulak

Karl Alzner — Victor Mete

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images