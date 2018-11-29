Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will look to continue their success on home ice this season when they welcome the New York Islanders to TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins, who haven’t lost at home since Oct. 27, are shuffling things up yet again as their injuries mount. Veteran blueliner Steven Kampfer will be reinserted into the lineup in the absence of Kevan Miller, who took a puck to the throat in Monday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Miller sustained a cartilage injury to the larynx and will be reevaluated in five weeks.

Boston also will welcome back Ryan Donato, who was recalled Wednesday after spending the majority of the month in Providence. Anders Bjork was reassigned to the Bruins’ AHL affiliate to make way for Donato.

B’s fans won’t have to wait until puck drop for the action to start either, as Bruins legend Rick Middleton will have his No. 16 raised to the rafters prior to the game.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Thursday’s Bruins-Islanders game:

BOSTON BRUINS (13-7-4)

Brad Marchand–Colby Cave–David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Ryan Donato–Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari

Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Torey Krug–Connor Clifton

John Moore–Steven Kampfer

Jeremy Lauzon–Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-9-2)

Anthony Beauvillier–Mathew Barzal–Josh Bailey

Anders Lee–Brock Nelson–Jordan Eberle

Tom Kuhnhackl–Valtteri Filppula–Leo Komarov

Matt Martin–Casey Cizikas–Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy–Johnny Boychuk

Thomas Hickey–Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech–Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner

