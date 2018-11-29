Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines, Pairings

Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 3:58PM

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins will look to continue their success on home ice this season when they welcome the New York Islanders to TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins, who haven’t lost at home since Oct. 27, are shuffling things up yet again as their injuries mount. Veteran blueliner Steven Kampfer will be reinserted into the lineup in the absence of Kevan Miller, who took a puck to the throat in Monday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Miller sustained a cartilage injury to the larynx and will be reevaluated in five weeks.

Boston also will welcome back Ryan Donato, who was recalled Wednesday after spending the majority of the month in Providence. Anders Bjork was reassigned to the Bruins’ AHL affiliate to make way for Donato.

B’s fans won’t have to wait until puck drop for the action to start either, as Bruins legend Rick Middleton will have his No. 16 raised to the rafters prior to the game.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Thursday’s Bruins-Islanders game:

BOSTON BRUINS (13-7-4)
Brad Marchand–Colby Cave–David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Ryan Donato–Joakim Nordstrom–Noel Acciari
Chris Wagner–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Torey Krug–Connor Clifton
John Moore–Steven Kampfer
Jeremy Lauzon–Matt Grzelcyk

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (12-9-2)
Anthony Beauvillier–Mathew Barzal–Josh Bailey
Anders Lee–Brock Nelson–Jordan Eberle
Tom Kuhnhackl–Valtteri Filppula–Leo Komarov
Matt Martin–Casey Cizikas–Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy–Johnny Boychuk
Thomas Hickey–Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech–Scott Mayfield

Robin Lehner

