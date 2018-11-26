Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

There will be a few key faces missing from Monday night’s Atlantic Division clash between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, but that doesn’t make the tilt at Scotiabank Arena any less important.

Toronto will be without star center Auston Matthews (shoulder) and William Nylander (contract holdout) while Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular injury) and Zdeno Chara (knee) will not be on the ice for Boston.

The Leafs (32 points) have been playing well of late despite missing Matthews and Nylander, winning eight of their last 11 games. The Bruins (30 points) have rebounded from a shaky four-game road trip by winning two in a row, including a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been getting good play out of his second line of late, namely Jake DeBrusk. The young winger has potted seven goals in his last nine contests and has seen his game improve since returning to David Krejci’s wing.

While netminder Tuukka Rask has played well of late, Cassidy will send out Jaroslav Halak to stop the Leafs.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Maple Leafs:

BOSTON BRUINS (13-6-4)

Brad Marchand — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Anders Bjork – Joakim Nordstrom – Noel Acciari

Chris Wagner — Colby Cave — David Backes

John Moore — Kevan Miller

Torey Krug — Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon — Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (16-8-0)

Zach Hyman — John Tavares — Mitchell Marner

Patrick Marleau — Nazem Kadri — Kasperi Kapanen

Andreas Johnsson — Par Lindholm — Connor Brown

Tyler Ennis — Frederik Gauthier — Josh Leivo

Morgan Rielly — Ron Hainsey

Jake Gardiner — Nikita Zaitsev

Travis Dermott — Igor Ozhiganov

Frederik Andersen

