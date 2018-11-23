Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

After a grueling road trip that some the Bruins lose both Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara to injury, Boston returns home to TD Garden to face a Pittsburgh Penguins team that got bad news Thursday.
Goalie Matt Murray was placed on injured reserve with a lower body injury. With Murray out, the Penguins are expected to turn to Tristan Jarry in net Friday net against the Bruins. Jarry has struggled in his career against the Bruins, giving up 10 goals on 52 shots.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy appears to be shaking up the lines a bit for Friday’s contest, as Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson will move up to center the top line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on his wings. Meanwhile, Colby Cave will center the third line after being recalled from Providence on Nov. 20.
Jaroslav Halak is set to get the start in net for the Bruins.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Penguins:
BOSTON BRUINS (11-6-4)
Brad Marchand — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson — David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom — Colby Cave — Noel Acciari
Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — David Backes
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Torey Krug — John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon — Connor Clifton
Jaroslav Halak
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (8-8-4)
Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Patric Hornqvist
Tanner Pearson — Evgeni Malkin — Phil Kessel
Dominik Simon — Derick Brassard — Zach Aston-Reese
Riley Sheahan — Derek Grant — Bryan Rust
Jack Johnson — Kris Letang
Olli Maatta — Jamie Oleksiak
Brian Dumoulin — Juuso Riikola
Tristan Jarry
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images
