Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

You’re going to have to dig deep into your Boston Bruins program to recognize a majority of the defensive corps Friday night.

The Bruins have suffered a seemingly unending string of injuries on the back end, highlighted by captain Zdeno Chara suffering a lower body injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche. That’s in addition to injuries already suffered by players like Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, Urho Vaakanainen and Brandon Carlo. And, to make matters worse, John Moore missed morning skate Friday and won’t play Friday night against the Dallas Stars.

So, you might ask, who is playing? Well, the Bruins will have not one but two defensemen making their NHL debuts in the heart of Texas, as both Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril are expected to draw into the lineup. Clifton was alongside Torey Krug, the elder statesman, at morning skate, while Zboril — the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft — was paired with Kampfer.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Tuukka Rask will make the start in goal, his first appearance since returning from a leave of absence last week to deal with personal matters.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Bruins-Stars.

BOSTON BRUINS (10-6-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson — Anders Bjork

Noel Acciari — Sean Kuraly — David Backes

Torey Krug — Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon — Matt Grzelcyk

Jakob Zboril — Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

DALLAS STARS (9-7-2)

Jamie Benn — Tyler Seguin — Alexander Radulov

Jason Dickinson — Jason Spezza — Brett Ritchie

Blake Comeau — Radek Fasksa — Tyler Pitlick

Valeri Nichushkin — Mattias Janmark — Gemel Smith

Esa Lindell — Julius Honka

Miro Heiskanen — Roman Polak

Gavin Bayreuther — Joel Hanley

Ben Bishop

