Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

Bruce Cassidy is going back to the drawing board with hopes of finally jump-starting the Boston Bruins’ offense.

Cassidy’s first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak has been absolutely sensational this season. After that, however, it’s been nearly impossible for Boston to find secondary scoring.

So, Cassidy will try to shake things up Monday night when the Dallas Stars visit TD Garden.

Most notably, Joakim Nordstrom will skate on the second-line left wing alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Meanwhile, David Backes will center the third line with Danton Heinen moving to the left wing on that line.

Cassidy hopes the moves will help the Bruins regain the offensive dominance they showed during an early-season homestand with similar lines.

The Bruins might also get a boost on the blue line, as Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision after missing the last two games with a lower body injury.

Tuukka Rask will start in goal for the Bruins, while former B’s backup Anton Khudobin gets the nod in net for Dallas.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Monday night’s Bruins-Stars game.

BOSTON BRUINS ( 7-4-2)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen — David Backes — Anders Bjork

Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug — John Moore

Jeremy Lauzon — Steven Kampfer

Tuukka Rask

DALLAS STARS (8-5-0)

Devin Shore — Tyler Seguin — Mattias Jamark

Jamie Benn — Jason Spezza — Valerie Nichushkin

Blake Comeau — Radek Faska — Tyler Pitlick

Gemel Smith — Jason Dickinson — Justin Dowling

Esa Lindell — John Klingberg

Miro Heiskanen — Roman Polak

Dillon Heatherington — Julius Honka

Anton Khudobin

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images