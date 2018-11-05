Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Stars Lines, Pairings

Bruce Cassidy is going back to the drawing board with hopes of finally jump-starting the Boston Bruins’ offense.
Cassidy’s first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak has been absolutely sensational this season. After that, however, it’s been nearly impossible for Boston to find secondary scoring.
So, Cassidy will try to shake things up Monday night when the Dallas Stars visit TD Garden.
Most notably, Joakim Nordstrom will skate on the second-line left wing alongside David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk. Meanwhile, David Backes will center the third line with Danton Heinen moving to the left wing on that line.
Cassidy hopes the moves will help the Bruins regain the offensive dominance they showed during an early-season homestand with similar lines.
The Bruins might also get a boost on the blue line, as Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision after missing the last two games with a lower body injury.
Tuukka Rask will start in goal for the Bruins, while former B’s backup Anton Khudobin gets the nod in net for Dallas.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Monday night’s Bruins-Stars game.
BOSTON BRUINS ( 7-4-2)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Joakim Nordstrom — David Krejci — Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen — David Backes — Anders Bjork
Chris Wagner — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug — John Moore
Jeremy Lauzon — Steven Kampfer
Tuukka Rask
DALLAS STARS (8-5-0)
Devin Shore — Tyler Seguin — Mattias Jamark
Jamie Benn — Jason Spezza — Valerie Nichushkin
Blake Comeau — Radek Faska — Tyler Pitlick
Gemel Smith — Jason Dickinson — Justin Dowling
Esa Lindell — John Klingberg
Miro Heiskanen — Roman Polak
Dillon Heatherington — Julius Honka
Anton Khudobin
