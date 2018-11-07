Bill Belichick Arguing With Refs While Mic’d Up Is Pretty Hilarious

Bill Belichick mic’d up always is an experience.

The oft-tight-lipped New England Patriots head coach ordinarily keeps to himself about what is said on the gridiron, so when he’s mic’d up it always ends up resulting in some memorable lines.

Such was the case when Belichick had a wire for Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” during the Pats’ Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. While one specific scene showed just how impressive he is at in-game coaching, another caught him exchanging some heated banter with referees.

At one point in the game, Belichick wandered down the field as he considered calling a timeout, but he elected not to and went back to the area he’s supposed to stand in. When confronted by the official for going down the field, Belichick was incensed, which of course resulted in some laugh out loud funny moments.

(You can watch the exchange here)

We’re thinking most refs probably won’t bother him about that again.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images