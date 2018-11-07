Bill Belichick Evasive On Malcolm Butler’s 2018 Struggles With Titans

FOXBORO, Mass. — Based on Pro Football Focus’ coverage stats, Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler has been one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL.

New England Patriots head coach Belichick did not care to hear about that information on his former cornerback.

“That means a lot to me,” Belichick said sarcastically.

Butler has allowed the most receptions, yards and touchdowns in the NFL this season. He’s let up a 141.8 passer rating this season.

Belichick was asked what he’s seen from Butler and fellow Titans, and ex-Patriots, cornerback Logan Ryan to kick off his news conference.

“They lead the league in defense, so they’re good,” Belichick said. “They don’t give up big plays.”

The Titans have allowed the fewest points per game (17.6) this season. They rank eighth in total defense, allowing 333.5 points per game.

Belichick reiterated his point when asked a follow-up question about Butler’s struggles.

“They lead the league in defense, OK? So, that’s our challenge as an offense is we’re playing 11 guys,” Belichick said. “We’re playing their coaching staff and the schemes they put up against us. Right now, they’re playing better defense than anyone else in the league. We’ll see how we do. I don’t know. It will be tough. I know that.”

Belichick famously benched Butler in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Based on Butler’s 2018 struggles, that decision is looking more defensible by the day.