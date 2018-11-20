Bill Belichick Has Very Bill Belichick Answer About How He Spends His Bye Week

The bye week is a great time for NFL players and coaches to get away from football a little bit and recuperate during the grind of the season. For some that means traveling to their respective alma maters to take in a game, while for others it simply means staying put and relaxing.

And while focus on football isn’t necessarily a requirement, some keep an eye on what’s happening around the league and enjoy a few games as a fan.

But even Bill Belichick spends some time away from the game. Well, kind of.

The New England Patriots head coach was asked during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “OMF” how he spent the time off. After addressing some of the football matters he takes care of during the break, he detailed just how much “time off” he takes from the game.

Bill Belichick on @OMFonWEEI talking about the bye week for him: "It's always good to forget about football for a few hours." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 19, 2018

Good to know he adheres to his “no days off” mantra.

