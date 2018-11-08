Bill Belichick Ribs Tom Brady After Touchdown Pass To Josh Gordon Vs. Packers

Bill Belichick typically is stoic as can be on the sidelines, but the New England Patriots head coach decided to break away from his usual reserved nature this past Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

With the Patriots leading the Green Bay Packers 24-17 halfway through the fourth quarter, Tom Brady and Josh Gordon gave New England a two-score lead when the duo connected for a 55-yard touchdown pass.

You probably noticed that Julian Edelman nearly prevented the TD strike from happening when he jumped in an attempt to haul in the pass. Belichick certainly took note of it, which led to some friendly banter between the head coach and his quarterback.

“Who were you throwing that to?” Belichick playfully asked Brady on the sidelines, as seen during Tuesday’s edition of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime.

It was all smiles for Belichick and Co. the rest of the way, too, as the Patriots cruised to their sixth straight victory.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports