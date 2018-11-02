Bill Belichick Sees No Limitations In Aaron Rodgers: ‘He Looks Healthy To Me’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick isn’t expecting Aaron Rodgers’ sprained left knee to slow him down in this Sunday’s New England Patriots-Green Bay Packers showdown.

Rodgers, who counts mobility among his greatest assets, suffered the injury in Week 1 and has sported a bulky knee brace ever since. But Belichick said he hasn’t seen any limitations in the Packers quarterback’s play.

“I’d just watch the end of the San Francisco game,” the Patriots coach said Friday. “I think that will take care of that for you. Yeah, he looks healthy to me. If he’s got more left, then that’s even worse, but he’s plenty athletic, is moving well. I mean, they’re having a hard time catching him and tackling him. So, maybe it can get better, I don’t know, but it still looks pretty good.”

In the San Francisco game Belichick referenced, Rodgers scrambled 21 yards for a first down with less than a minute remaining to help set up a game-winning field goal. He and wideout Davante Adams also connected four times for 81 yards on Green Bay’s final two possessions, including a 16-yard touchdown pass that tied the score with just under two minutes to play.

Rodgers has led fourth-quarter comebacks in two of the Packers’ three wins this season. His 40-yard touchdown strike to rookie wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling this past Sunday gave Green Bay a late lead over the undefeated Los Angeles Rams before L.A. rallied to win 29-27.

This Sunday night, Rodgers will square off against a Patriots team that has won each of its last five games. It’ll be just his second career matchup against New England quarterback Tom Brady.

