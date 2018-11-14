Bill Simmons Floats Hypothetical Celtics-Warriors Blockbuster Trade

The Kevin Durant-Draymond Green feud has captivated the basketball world, so much so that one anonymous Golden State Warriors player believes the scuffle confirmed KD won’t be returning to the Bay Area next season.

But what if Green is the one who winds up leaving the Warriors?

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, a diehard Celtics fan, decided to add some fuel to the fire Wednesday when he floated a hypothetical trade that would send Green to Boston.

Just leaving this here pic.twitter.com/XsGiT3yAOu — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 14, 2018

There’s next to no chance this deal goes down, but there’s no harm in breaking down why both sides could at least consider it.

Green’s skill set is comparable to Horford’s, and the Golden State star is four years younger. While Horford might be a more polished, well-rounded offensive player, Green’s ability to guard all five positions is invaluable. Green provides the Warriors with a certain edge, but his absence could be replaced by Horford’s calming presence and veteran leadership.

The secondary portion of the trade is a bit iffier. Shaun Livington is a solid bench player, but he’s also a 33-year-old with injury history. Terry Rozier, on the other hand, has yet to reach his prime and has proven capable of being the starting point guard of a contender.

Again, there’s effectively a 0.0 chance this trade comes to fruition, but the suggestion itself might not be as ridiculous as you think.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports