Bills Fans Start GoFundMe Page To Push Nathan Peterman Into Retirement

Some Buffalo Bills fans really have had enough of Nathan Peterman.

The Bills quarterback has been urged to retire by Bills fans who started a GoFundMe page to fund his football afterlife. The effort has raised $117 as of Tuesday afternoon, far short of its $1 million goal, but that figure might spike and their cause might gain support if Peterman, 24, continues to deliver lousy performances.

“Nathan Peterman, we understand your passion to play football and especially in the NFL,” the GoFundMe page says. “But please for the love of God retire and leave and never come back. WE WILL GIVE YOU MONEY, JUST LEAVE!”

Peterman, the Bills’ fifth-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, is 1-3 in his four career starts, but his modest record pales in comparison to his historically terrible stats. He has completed 68 of 130 passes for three touchdowns and 12 interceptions, three of which came last Sunday in the 41-9 drubbing the Chicago Bears inflicted on the Bills to drop their record to 2-7 in 2018.

However, Peterman won’t be going away anytime soon, as Buffalo’s other quarterbacks, Derek Anderson and Josh Allen are injured. Expect to see Peterson under center in Week 10 and the donations on his GoFundMe page to increase.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images