Bills Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

Are you into football games that mean absolutely nothing?

Well, then we have the game for you.

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a matchup of AFC East doormats. To make matters worse, neither club will play their rookie quarterbacks, as Bills QB Josh Allen remains out with an elbow injury and Jets rookie Sam Darnold is sidelined with a foot ailment.

But hey, if you like defense, this could be an intriguing matchup.

Here’s how and when to watch Bills vs. Jets:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images