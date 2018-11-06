Bobby Orr Says This Current Bruins Player Reminds Him Of Himself

It’s tough for any hockey player to reach the Bobby Orr stratum.

Orr cemented himself as one of the best offensive defensemen in NHL history, winning a pair of Art Ross Trophies during his playing days. But if one had to figure out which current Boston Bruins blueliner is most similar to Orr, why not ask No. 4 himself?

While promoting his new book “Bobby: My Story In Pictures” on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Tuesday, Orr was asked which player reminds him of himself.

His answer? Specifically, Charlie McAvoy. However, he did give a slight nod to Brandon Carlo.

“I think Charlie,” Orr said, via Boston.com. “Charlie’s got a little offense in him. You know with the Bruins, Carlo, was watching him last night, he’s up the ice a little bit now, too, which is great. I thought the Bruins played really well (Monday against the Dallas Stars). They deserved the win in regulation.”

McAvoy is one of the games brightest young defenders. He’s great on the offensive end of the ice, but still is capable of carrying his weight in his own zone, as well. Since the start of last season, he’s paired well with veteran Zdeno Chara.

McAvoy, a Boston University product, will have a lot of work to do if he wants to reach Orr’s level. But if he did, we’re sure Bruins fans and brass alike would be quite pleased.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images