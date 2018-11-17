Brad Marchand Waves ‘White Flag’ After Questionable Slashing Penalty Vs. Stars

It’s safe to say NHL officials keep a close eye on Brad Marchand.

The Boston Bruins star has a history of toeing and sometimes crossing the line, and his reputation often produces phantom calls from the referees.

That appeared to be the case Friday night when the Bruins squared off with the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. With the Stars set to start a rush up ice, Marchand lightly tapped Dallas goalie Ben Bishop on the pads. The officials deemed the act to be slashing, sending Marchand to the penalty box.

Marchand understandably felt helpless after the questionable call and manifested his emotions by putting a towel on his stick and waving it, portraying a white flag. The refs weren’t amused by Marchand’s stunt, tabbing the veteran winger with a 10-minute misconduct.

You can watch the scene unfold here.

Marchand often can solely be held accountable for these frustrating moments, including which the white flag gag. But the iffy slashing penalty likely would deflate any player across the league.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports