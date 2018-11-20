Brad Stevens Explains Why It Shouldn’t Matter Who Starts For Celtics

The Boston Celtics arguably have the deepest roster in all of the NBA, which leaves head coach Brad Stevens with a handful of tough decisions on a nightly basis.

Before Stevens attempts to properly distribute minutes, he first must decide which five players he’ll send out as the game tips off. But regardless of which combination of players Stevens goes with, he believes there shouldn’t be too much stock put into whatever he decides.

Stevens said this earlier today about the #Celtics' starting 5: "In Boston, it shouldn't matter who starts, it shouldn't matter who plays, it shouldn't matter who finishes. It should only matter who wins. That's it. Starting is so far secondary to anything else that matters." — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 20, 2018

There’s no flaw in Stevens’ logic. For example, we’ve seen Marcus Smart and Marcus Morris get minutes in crunch time of close games despite both players coming off the bench. And when it comes to putting the finishing touches on a contest, Stevens typically makes the right call.

Stevens’ comments did, however, come mere hours before a noteworthy lineup change, as Aron Baynes got the nod in the starting five over Gordon Hayward for Monday’s clash with the Charlotte Hornets.

