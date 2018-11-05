Brad Stevens Lauds ‘Amazing’ Isaiah Thomas Ahead Of Celtics-Nuggets Game

With all due respect, the Boston Celtics probably don’t miss Isaiah Thomas on the court.

But Isaiah Thomas the person, the competitor? His presence in the locker room? Yeah, that’s a different story.

The Celtics will square off with Thomas’ new team, the Denver Nuggets, on Monday night in Colorado. And ahead of the matchup, Brad Stevens opened up about his former point guard, who had an inspiring — albeit brief — career in green.

Here’s what Boston’s head coach had to say:

“His impact on an organization is hard to match,” Brad Stevens says of Isaiah Thomas. “He meant so much to me … He’s an amazing guy.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 5, 2018

Brad Stevens on Isaiah: "This guy works as hard and is as dedicated as anyone I’ve been around. That’s why we all are smarter than to bet against him, because when he gets back out on that court he’s going to make a heck of a difference." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 5, 2018

It remains to be seen whether Thomas will make a similar impact in Denver. The 29-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season after undergoing hip surgery in March.

Thomas has missed a combined 59 out of 91 games since being traded from Boston in Sept. 2017.

