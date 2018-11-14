Brad Stevens Not Surprised By Marcus Smart Speaking Out Amid Celtics’ Struggles

The Boston Celtics continue to rack up underwhelming performances, and it’s not going to fly with Marcus Smart.

Smart twice let his voice be heard during the Celtics’ recent five-game road trip, which saw Boston go 1-4 to drop its season record to 7-6. The fifth-year guard believes the C’s defensive effort of late has been “a slap in the face” to the coaching staff and that the overall play “is not OK” and “needs to be fixed.”

Smart arguably is the fieriest player on the Celtics’ roster, so his stern comments likely didn’t come as much of a surprise to the team’s fanbase. They certainly didn’t shock head coach Brad Stevens, either.

After being asked about Marcus Smart speaking up in the locker room after Sunday’s loss, Brad Stevens says, “Marcus is a guy whose voice you expect to hear.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 13, 2018

The fact of the matter is, Smart said what needed to be said. Boston entered the season surrounded by high expectations, which it hasn’t even come close to meeting yet. The C’s were going to need a punch to the mouth at some point during the campaign, and it’s better they receive it now than when the lights are brighter. And considering Smart is the longest-tenured Celtic on the roster, his words likely resonated with the rest of his teammates.

Boston will try to get back on track Wednesday night when it squares off with the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports