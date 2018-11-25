Bruce Arians ‘Very Serious’ About Coaching Again Only For This Team

It’s almost been a year since Bruce Arians retired from coaching the Arizona Cardinals after five seasons with the team. But would he consider making a comeback?

Yes, but for one team and one team only.

Speaking with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday, Arians said he’d come out of retirement if he could coach the Browns, noting the biggest factor is the environment Cleveland has to offer and that he’s “very serious” about it. The move would make sense for the current CBS Sports analyst as he does have ties to the team.

Arians was the Browns offensive coordinator from 2001-03. Back in 2013, reports surfaced he wanted the head coaching vacancy, but Cleveland ultimately decided to hire Rob Chudzinski.

During his five seasons in Arizona, Arians compiled a 49-30-1 record and led the Cardinals to the playoffs twice. With a potential vacancy coming for the Browns this offseason, Arians certainly should be thrown into the mix.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images