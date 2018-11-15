Bruce Cassidy Laments Bruins’ ‘Self-Inflicted Wounds’ In Loss Vs. Avalanche

The win was there for the taking but the Boston Bruins couldn’t grab it.

Boston jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the Colorado Avalanche at Pepsi Center on Wednesday, but the B’s couldn’t hold the lead. Colorado netted four third-period goals to run away with a 6-3 victory behind six points from its top line.

After the loss, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was displeased with the number of mistakes his club made in the loss, noting the combination of a thin blue line and a shaky night from Jaroslav Halak in net was tough to overcome.

