Bruce Cassidy Optimistic Bruins’ Offense Will Come To Life Vs. Canucks

It may look as if the Boston Bruins are clicking on all cylinders with an 8-4-2 record and being three points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.

But there’s certainly room for improvement — especially on offense.

The Bruins’ top line has done most of the work offensively through the first 14 games, accounting for 53 (!) total points. David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are all off to solid starts, but with players like David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk and David Backes, head coach Bruce Cassidy believes it’s just a matter of time before the rest of the offense heats up.

He’s so positive, in fact, that he thinks the team will come to life this week when Boston welcomes the Vancouver Canucks to TD Garden.

“It’s coming,” Cassidy said. via The Boston Herald’s Marisa Ingemi. “That’s the way I look at it. Usually it takes a game or two before the floodgates open. We hope, and I’m an optimist, that it’s Thursday.”

The Canucks certainly will be a challenge for the B’s, as they’re riding a three-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, and have been a solid group all season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images