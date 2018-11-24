Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Bruins’ Line Combinations In Win Vs. Penguins

Bruce Cassidy has had to change line combinations a lot recently due to the number of injuries the Boston Bruins have sustained.

Boston’s boss bench shook things up again Friday for the B’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Cassidy moved Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson up to center the top line and slotted in Colby Cave to center the third line.

The new lineup combinations fared well as the Bruins outlasted the Penguins 2-1 in overtime.

After the game, Cassidy lauded the play of David Krejci’s line while also noting the top line had its hands full with Pittsburgh’s top unit.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images