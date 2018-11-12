Bruce Cassidy Pleased With Play Of Bottom Six Forwards In Win Vs. Golden Knights

The bottom six forward group hasn’t exactly been the pinnacle of excellence this season for the Boston Bruins, but things may be on the upswing.

The third and fourth lines each were on the ice for a goal as the B’s dispatched the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Sunday at TD Garden.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded the play of the Danton Heinen-Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson-Anders Bjork line, as well as the Chris Wagner-Sean Kuraly-David Backes grouping.

To hear Cassidy’s full conversation with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images