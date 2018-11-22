Bruce Cassidy Praises Tuukka Rask’s Performance In Bruins’ Loss To Red Wings

Tuukka Rask seems to have found a rhythm since returning to the Boston Bruins after taking a leave of absence.

The netminder turned away 24 shots Wednesday night, but the Detroit Red Wings were too much for the B’s and won their ninth of 11th game by a score of 3-2 at Little Caesars Arena.

Despite the loss, head coach Bruce Cassidy had heaps of praise for Rask, noting he did his job “very well” and was “outstanding” throughout the night.

