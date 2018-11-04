Bruce Cassidy Reacts To Brad Marchand’s Questionable High Sticking Penalty

It was a frustrating Saturday night for the Boston Bruins, especially for Brad Marchand.

Late in the first period of the Bruins’ 1-0 loss to the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, Marchand was nailed with what appeared to be a phantom high sticking penalty on Mattias Ekholm, who did quite a bit of acting in the sequence.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy reacted to the incident, noting embellishment is something the NHL should take a closer look at. To hear from Cassidy, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports