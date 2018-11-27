Bruce Cassidy Thought Bruins Were ‘Better Team’ In Loss Vs. Leafs

The Boston Bruins looked to be the better team on the ice Monday night, but unfortunately it didn’t translate to a win as the B’s fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

David Pastrnak scored two goals, but the Bruins were otherwise unable to solve Frederik Andersen who made 38 saves in the win.

After the loss, Bruce Cassidy noted he believed Boston looked to be the better side, as the Bruins gave a “full-hearted effort” but just couldn’t get over the top.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images