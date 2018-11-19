Bruins Winter Classic Charity Bags Give Fans Opportunity To Buy Memorabilia

The Boston Bruins Charity Bag presented by ’47 is a one-of-a-kind collection of Boston Bruins and Winter Classic themed memorabilia. These limited edition bags will be giving fans the first opportunity to purchase the new Winter Classic jersey, as well as receiving it autographed in time for the holidays. Whether purchasing as a gift for the holidays or just adding to your collection, these items are a must have. In addition to getting your hands on these great items, you’ll also be supporting two non-profits in the Boston Bruins Foundation and Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care.

The charity bags program offers fans the opportunity to choose from two different product options. The Premier Level Bag guarantees fans a Boston Bruins Winter Classic jersey autographed by Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy or David Pastrnak. The Gold Level Bag gives fans the chance-to-win a Boston Bruins black home jersey autographed by Cam Neely, David Backes, Ray Bourque, David Krejci, Torey Krug or Tuukka Rask. All bags, regardless of level, will include the following:

Boston Bruins Duffel Bag Winter Classic Autographed Puck Boston Bruins Winter Classic Bobblehead Boston Bruins Limited Edition Replica Autographed Lithograph Boston Bruins Winter Classic ’47 T-Shirt Winter Classic Knit Hat Rick Middleton Mini Retirement Banner (Autographed at random) Winter Classic Mini Stick Boston Bruins Stainless Steel Water Bottle 2019 Boston Bruins Pups & Pucks Calendar Boston Bruins Spatula



In addition to all of the great items you see above, select bags will feature “Golden Ticket” items such as a JetBlue Vacation Package including roundtrip flights for two and a hotel voucher of $1,000, Boston Bruins glass seats and suite tickets, and Boston Celtics tickets!

Bags are available to purchase at BostonBruins.com/charitybags