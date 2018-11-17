Bruins’ Brad Marchand Puts Stars Fan In Place With Great Troll Job

Brad Marchand has a knack for getting under his opponents’ skin, but apparently opposing fans aren’t exempt from the Boston Bruins star’s uncanny ability to agitate either.

Marchand earned a trip to the penalty box at the 12:15 mark of the second period of the Bruins’ tilt with the Dallas Stars on Friday night at American Airlines Center. And after a Stars fan threw some verbal jabs at Marchand, the veteran winger clapped back with a question that must have been tough to retort.

“How much did you pay to watch me?” Marchand repeatedly asked.

You can watch Marchand’s troll effort here.

Mic drop.

It wound up being a frustrating frame for Marchand, who was tabbed with a questionable slashing penalty that led to a 10-minute misconduct.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports