Bruins’ Connor Clifton, Jakub Zboril Discuss Making NHL Debuts Vs. Stars

Suffering from a number of injuries on the blue line, the Boston Bruins were forced to call up reinforcements for Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Both Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril made their NHL debut for the Bruins and both acquitted themselves well in the B’s 1-0 overtime loss to Dallas.

Clifton spent nine minutes in the penalty box, including getting a five-minute major for fighting in the third period. He noted he didn’t dream he would spend that much time in the sin bin in his debut but thought he played better as the game went along

Zboril admitted to being scared before the game, but he tried to keep it simple once he got on the ice.

To hear from Clifton and Zboril, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.